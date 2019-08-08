Quantcast

Israel's Nice Q2 profit tops forecast, raises 2019 estimates

By Reuters

Reuters


JERUSALEM, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Israeli software provider Nice reported a bigger-than-expected 14% increase in quarterly net profit, fuelled by growth in its cloud platforms, and raised its guidance for the rest of the year.

Nice said on Thursday it earned $1.25 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, compared with $1.10 a year earlier. Helped by a platform for financial crime and compliance, revenue grew 11% to $381 million, with cloud revenue up 30% to $143 million.

Nice was forecast to post adjusted EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $379 million, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

It increased its 2019 revenue forecast to $1.563 billion to $1.583 billion from $1.558-$1.582 billion, up from $1.45 billion in 2018.

Analysts were forecasting EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $386 million for the third quarter and EPS of $5.24 and revenue of $1.576 billion for 2019.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: NICE ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar