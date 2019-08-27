Quantcast

Israel's Bank Leumi names new CEO

Reuters


JERUSALEM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi , one of Israel's largest banks, on Tuesday named Hanan Friedman as its new chief executive officer, replacing Rakefet Russak-Aminoach, who said in June she would step down.

Friedman, whose start date has yet to be decided, currently heads the bank's strategy and regulation division and has been with the bank for about five years.

Leumi said its board had approved the appointment, but it still needed confirmation from Israel's banking regulator.

The wave of senior management resignations followed Israel's 2016 law that capped bank executive compensation at 2.5 million shekels($712,697) a year. Before this came into effect, remuneration for senior bank officials had risen to as much as 8 million shekels a year.

