Israel's Bank Hapoalim says CFO Koren to step down

By Reuters

JERUSALEM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, said on Tuesday its chief financial officer would be stepping down in the coming months.

Ofer Koren informed the bank of his intention to resign as CFO, the bank said, but his exact departure date has not been set.

Koren had a number of jobs at Hapoalim over the past seven years, and in his most recent role led the initial public offering of the bank's credit card unit Isracard, which was one of the biggest share sales in Tel Aviv in recent years.

Hapoalim has named a new chief executive officer, Dov Kotler, who is expected to begin on Oct. 1.





