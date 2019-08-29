Quantcast

Israeli military: Iran boosting effort to give Hezbollah precision-missile capability

By Reuters

Reuters


JERUSALEM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Israel's military accused Iran on Thursday of intensifying efforts to set up precision-missile plants for Hezbollah guerrillas in Lebanon.

"What we have seen them do is to generally ... enhance the pace," Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said in a briefing to reporters. "So it means ... faster in terms of buildings, facilities, locations, conversion-and-manufacturing facilities - and it means more people, operatives involved in doing so. More locations."

