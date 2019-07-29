Israeli medical aesthetics company InMode sets terms for $75 million US IPO

InMode Limited, an Israeli developer and supplier of minimally-invasive medical aesthetic products, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.
The Yokneam, Israel-based company plans to raise $75 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, InMode Limited would command a fully diluted market value of $611 million.
InMode Limited was founded in 2008 and booked $110 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INMD. Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of August 5, 2019.
