InMode Limited, which develops and markets minimally-invasive medical aesthetic products, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.
The Yokneam, Israel-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $110 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INMD. Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Israeli medical aesthetics company InMode files for a $75 million US IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.