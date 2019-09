Shutterstock photo





TEL AVIV, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Israeli marketing technology firm Zoomd on Tuesday went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange Ventures, raising C$9.3 million ($7 million) at a share price of C$1.00.

The company was valued at C$93.2 million pre-trading. It went public through a reverse takeover with Canada'sData Miners Capital Corp.

Zoomd is a search and mobile user-acquisition platform for online publishers and advertisers looking to increase content monetization by higher user engagement.

($1 = 1.3275 Canadian dollars)