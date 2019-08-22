Israeli healthcare data engine firm MDClone raises $26 mln

Shutterstock photo





TEL AVIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - MDClone said on Thursday it raised $26 million in a funding round led by health-tech venture capital fund aMoon, with additional funding from existing investors OrbiMed Israel Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The Israeli firm has built a platform that enables on-demand access to healthcare data, using synthetic data to protect patient privacy.

The company was founded in 2016 by Ziv Ofek, who previously founded dbMotion, which was acquired by Allscripts .

Its U.S. clients include Washington University School of Medicine, Intermountain Healthcare and the Regenstrief Institute. Israeli clients include Sheba Medical Center and Maccabi Healthcare Services.

