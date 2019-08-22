Quantcast

Israeli healthcare data engine firm MDClone raises $26 mln

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


TEL AVIV, Aug 22 (Reuters) - MDClone said on Thursday it raised $26 million in a funding round led by health-tech venture capital fund aMoon, with additional funding from existing investors OrbiMed Israel Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The Israeli firm has built a platform that enables on-demand access to healthcare data, using synthetic data to protect patient privacy.

The company was founded in 2016 by Ziv Ofek, who previously founded dbMotion, which was acquired by Allscripts .

Its U.S. clients include Washington University School of Medicine, Intermountain Healthcare and the Regenstrief Institute. Israeli clients include Sheba Medical Center and Maccabi Healthcare Services.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: MDRX


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar