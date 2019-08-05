Quantcast

Israel economic growth slowed sharply to 1%-2% in Q2

By Reuters

JERUSALEM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Israel's economy slowed to a growth rate of 1% to 2% in the second quarter after a spike in the first three months of the year due to car purchases ahead of a tax hike on autos, the Finance Ministry estimated on Monday.

The economy grew 5% in the first quarter.

The ministry noted that vehicle imports jumped in the January-March period and that a reversal will shave 1.5 percentage points from growth in the second quarter.

The ministry estimated growth in the first half at 3.2%-3.4%, in line with full year estimates.

It also said that while the labour market remains in full employment, there are warning signs stemming from a slight decline in the participation rate to 63.5% and a gain in the jobless rate in June to 4.1%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics is slated to issue preliminary second-quarter GDP data on August 18.





