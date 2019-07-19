Quantcast

Islamist militants kidnap at least one international NGO worker in northeast Nigeria

By Reuters

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 19 (Reuters) - Islamist militants have kidnapped at least one person working for an international aid organisation, Action Against Hunger, in northeast Nigeria, sources said on Friday.

The attackers killed a driver and abducted six or seven others travelling in a convoy on Thursday near the town of Damasak in the northeastern state of Borno, the sources said.

The sources gave varying details on how many of the abducted were working for Action Against Hunger, with numbers varying between one and four people. It was not immediately clear whether any of those kidnapped were foreigners.





