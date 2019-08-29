Quantcast

Islamic Development Bank hires banks to raise more than $1 bln in sukuk

By Reuters

Reuters


By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has hired banks to arrange a new issue of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, expected to be more than $1 billion in size, said two sources familiar with the matter.

The Jeddah-based triple A-rated institution issues sukuk regularly to promote Islamic finance and attract liquidity to the sukuk market.

IsDB and GIB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

HSBC, Emirates NBD and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

IsDB was last in the market in April this year with a $1.5 billion five-year sukuk deal.

It generally issues dollar-denominated bonds twice a year, and last year it also sold its first sukuk denominated in euro.

The new transaction will be more than $1 billion in size, with one of the sources saying it could go up to $1.5 billion.

Its April sukuk was arranged by Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Natixis and Standard Chartered.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar