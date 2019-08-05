iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IJT

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $178.10, changing hands as low as $176.16 per share. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IJT's low point in its 52 week range is $151.27 per share, with $209.28 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $175.47.
