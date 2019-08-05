iShares S&P 500 Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IVE

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: IVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.94, changing hands as low as $111.93 per share. iShares S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IVE's low point in its 52 week range is $94.72 per share, with $120 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $112.40.
