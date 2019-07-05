iShares Silver Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SLV

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (Symbol: SLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.04, changing hands as low as $13.99 per share. iShares Silver Trust shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLV's low point in its 52 week range is $13.11 per share, with $15.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.96.
