iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IWS

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.67, changing hands as low as $84.85 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IWS's low point in its 52 week range is $71.90 per share, with $92.54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $85.78.
