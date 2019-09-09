Quantcast

iShares Russell 2000 Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IWN

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (Symbol: IWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.65, changing hands as high as $118.67 per share. iShares Russell 2000 Value shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares Russell 2000 Value 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IWN's low point in its 52 week range is $101.57 per share, with $136.33 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $118.58.

This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: IWN


