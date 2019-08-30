iShares MSCI Japan (EWJ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.00, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EWJ's low point in its 52 week range is $48.99 per share, with $60.83 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $54.04.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »