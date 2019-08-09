iShares MSCI Hong Kong Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (Symbol: EWH) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $23.13 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares MSCI Hong Kong, the RSI reading has hit 27.9 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 45.8. A bullish investor could look at EWH's 27.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EWH's low point in its 52 week range is $21.095 per share, with $27.1684 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.11. iShares MSCI Hong Kong shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day.

