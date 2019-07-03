iShares MSCI EAFE Value (EFV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.58, changing hands as high as $48.77 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFV's low point in its 52 week range is $43.62 per share, with $53.11 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.70.
