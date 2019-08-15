iShares MSCI Canada Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EWC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (Symbol: EWC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.34, changing hands as low as $27.25 per share. iShares MSCI Canada shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EWC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.89 per share, with $29.54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.33.
