iShares MSCI Brazil Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EWZ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (Symbol: EWZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.84, changing hands as low as $41.28 per share. iShares MSCI Brazil shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.6515 per share, with $47.19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.36.
