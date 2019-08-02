iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. (ACWX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Symbol: ACWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.33, changing hands as low as $45.16 per share. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACWX's low point in its 52 week range is $40.51 per share, with $48.43 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.06.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »