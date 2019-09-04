iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PRSP - last trade: $25.61 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/25/2019 John M. Curtis Director, CEO 9,578 $20.76 $198,839 03/21/2019 John Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer 2,398 $21.08 $50,550 04/04/2019 Philip O. Nolan Director 4,595 $21.83 $100,309 05/03/2019 Philip O. Nolan Director 4,399 $22.93 $100,869 06/04/2019 Philip O. Nolan Director 4,705 $21.49 $101,110 07/03/2019 Philip O. Nolan Director 4,366 $22.98 $100,331 08/02/2019 Philip O. Nolan Director 4,257 $23.37 $99,486

Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP), which makes up 0.62% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,304,696 worth of PRSP, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRSP:

APLE - last trade: $15.71 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/07/2019 Redd Hugh Director 1,000 $16.38 $16,380 05/17/2019 Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman 5,000 $16.42 $82,084 06/11/2019 Redd Hugh Director 2,000 $15.88 $31,766 08/09/2019 Glade M. Knight Executive Chairman 5,000 $15.39 $76,946 08/12/2019 Redd Hugh Director 2,000 $15.55 $31,093

And Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), the #47 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,130,671 worth of APLE, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at APLE is detailed in the table below:

