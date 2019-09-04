iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP), which makes up 0.62% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,304,696 worth of PRSP, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRSP:
PRSP - last trade: $25.61 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/25/2019
|John M. Curtis
|Director, CEO
|9,578
|$20.76
|$198,839
|03/21/2019
|John Kavanaugh
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,398
|$21.08
|$50,550
|04/04/2019
|Philip O. Nolan
|Director
|4,595
|$21.83
|$100,309
|05/03/2019
|Philip O. Nolan
|Director
|4,399
|$22.93
|$100,869
|06/04/2019
|Philip O. Nolan
|Director
|4,705
|$21.49
|$101,110
|07/03/2019
|Philip O. Nolan
|Director
|4,366
|$22.98
|$100,331
|08/02/2019
|Philip O. Nolan
|Director
|4,257
|$23.37
|$99,486
And Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), the #47 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: JKL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,130,671 worth of APLE, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at APLE is detailed in the table below:
APLE - last trade: $15.71 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|1,000
|$16.38
|$16,380
|05/17/2019
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$16.42
|$82,084
|06/11/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|2,000
|$15.88
|$31,766
|08/09/2019
|Glade M. Knight
|Executive Chairman
|5,000
|$15.39
|$76,946
|08/12/2019
|Redd Hugh
|Director
|2,000
|$15.55
|$31,093
