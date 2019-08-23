iShares Latin America 40 Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (Symbol: ILF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $29.40 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares Latin America 40, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 41.3. A bullish investor could look at ILF's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ILF's low point in its 52 week range is $28.655 per share, with $35.66 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.51. iShares Latin America 40 shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day.

