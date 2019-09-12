Quantcast

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets (EEMV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: EEMV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.93, changing hands as high as $58.27 per share. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EEMV's low point in its 52 week range is $53.0956 per share, with $60.29 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.27.

