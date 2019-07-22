iShares Core S&P Small-Cap Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.25, changing hands as low as $77.03 per share. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IJR's low point in its 52 week range is $65.04 per share, with $90.5572 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $77.13.
