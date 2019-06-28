iShares Core S&P Small-Cap Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IJR

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.01, changing hands as high as $78.50 per share. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IJR's low point in its 52 week range is $65.04 per share, with $90.5572 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.33.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »