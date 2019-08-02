iShares Core MSCI EAFE Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IEFA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.73, changing hands as low as $59.55 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $52.97 per share, with $65.239 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.47.
