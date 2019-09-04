iShares Core MSCI EAFE Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IEFA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.66, changing hands as high as $59.76 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $52.97 per share, with $65.239 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.72.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »