iShares Asia 50 (AIA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Asia 50 ETF (Symbol: AIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.24, changing hands as high as $59.27 per share. iShares Asia 50 shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares Asia 50 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AIA's low point in its 52 week range is $53.045 per share, with $64.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.13.

