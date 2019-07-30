Is Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Zynga (ZNGA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Zynga is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ZNGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZNGA's full-year earnings has moved 1.52% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ZNGA has returned about 63.10% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 23.31% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Zynga is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, ZNGA is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.56% so far this year, so ZNGA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on ZNGA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.