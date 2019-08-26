Is Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Zoetis (ZTS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Zoetis is a member of our Medical group, which includes 866 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZTS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTS's full-year earnings has moved 2.66% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ZTS has moved about 43.87% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.83%. This means that Zoetis is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ZTS belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.38% this year, meaning that ZTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ZTS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.