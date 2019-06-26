Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of YETI Holdings (YETI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

YETI Holdings is one of 243 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 3.18% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, YETI has moved about 86.05% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 18.88%. As we can see, YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.76% so far this year, so YETI is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on YETI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.