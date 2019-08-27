Quantcast

Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has YETI Holdings (YETI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

YETI Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 1.58% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, YETI has moved about 73.72% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 14.63% on average. This means that YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.29% so far this year, meaning that YETI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on YETI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: YETI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar