Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has YETI Holdings (YETI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

YETI Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 1.58% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, YETI has moved about 73.72% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 14.63% on average. This means that YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.29% so far this year, meaning that YETI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on YETI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.