Is YETI Holdings (YETI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has YETI Holdings (YETI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

YETI Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for YETI's full-year earnings has moved 0.62% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, YETI has gained about 98.99% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 15.15%. This means that YETI Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, YETI belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.93% so far this year, so YETI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on YETI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.