Is Xcel Brands (XELB) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Xcel Brands (XELB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Xcel Brands is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. XELB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XELB's full-year earnings has moved 37.50% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, XELB has moved about 93.81% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 20.32% on average. This shows that Xcel Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, XELB belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.05% this year, meaning that XELB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

XELB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.