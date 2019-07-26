Quantcast

Is Woodward (WWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Woodward (WWD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Woodward is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD's full-year earnings has moved 3.33% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, WWD has gained about 56.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 23.16% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Woodward is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, WWD belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.79% so far this year, so WWD is performing better in this area.

WWD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: WWD


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar