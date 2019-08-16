Is Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings is one of 33 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WAIR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAIR's full-year earnings has moved 1.59% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, WAIR has gained about 38.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 23.91% on average. This means that Wesco Aircraft Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, WAIR belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.41% so far this year, so WAIR is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track WAIR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.