Is Walmart (WMT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Walmart (WMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Walmart is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.93% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that WMT has returned about 21.01% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 17.85% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Walmart is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19% so far this year, so WMT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track WMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.