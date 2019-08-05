Is Walmart (WMT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Walmart (WMT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Walmart is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.81% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that WMT has returned about 17.45% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 16.26%. This means that Walmart is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.12% so far this year, so WMT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

WMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.