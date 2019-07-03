Is Walmart (WMT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Walmart (WMT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WMT and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Walmart is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMT's full-year earnings has moved 1.70% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, WMT has gained about 19.81% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 19.61% on average. This shows that Walmart is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, WMT belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.03% so far this year, so WMT is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to WMT as it looks to continue its solid performance.