Is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. WBA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.31, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.36. Over the last 12 months, WBA's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.86 and as low as 8.17, with a median of 10.06.

Finally, we should also recognize that WBA has a P/CF ratio of 6.70. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. WBA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.78. Within the past 12 months, WBA's P/CF has been as high as 12.21 and as low as 6.61, with a median of 8.92.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Walgreens Boots Alliance's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that WBA is an impressive value stock right now.