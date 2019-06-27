Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Vipshop Holdings is one of 634 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 3.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VIPS has gained about 52.20% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 18.08%. As we can see, Vipshop Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.18% this year, meaning that VIPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VIPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.