Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Vipshop Holdings is one of 639 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VIPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIPS's full-year earnings has moved 3.57% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that VIPS has returned about 41.58% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.53% on average. This shows that Vipshop Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, VIPS belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.02% so far this year, so VIPS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

VIPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.