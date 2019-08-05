Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VRTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRTX's full-year earnings has moved 0.29% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, VRTX has moved about 7.65% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 3.57% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VRTX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 368 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.34% so far this year, meaning that VRTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on VRTX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.