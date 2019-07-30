Is Verizon Stock Fairly Valued?

Verizon ( VZ ) has been performing relatively well in recent quarters, driven by its stronger postpaid phone subscriber additions. In this analysis, we take a look at the outlook for the company over the next two years and some of the trends impacting Verizon's valuation .

Step 1: Estimate Postpaid Wireless Revenues

Net adds could trend higher in FY'19 and FY'20, driven by the company's mix-and-match plans and the rollout of commercial 5G services.

ARPU could also trend slightly higher.

Step 2: Estimate Total Wireless Revenue

We expect total wireless revenues to rise, driven by the postpaid business, although prepaid is likely to under-perform due to the mounting competition.

Handset revenues could also trend slightly lower going forward, due to a saturated smartphone market.

Step 3: Estimate Total Wireline Revenues

We expect wireline revenues to trend lower in the long run, due to a decline in traditional voice and data communication services, although this could be partially offset by higher demand for IP-based services.

Step 4: Estimating Total Revenue

We estimate that Verizon's total revenues will grow to about $133 billion, driven by higher wireless revenues.

Step 5: Estimating Net Income

While Verizon's net margins increased in 2018, partly due to the U.S. tax reforms, we expect adjusted net margins to stand at 14% levels going forward.

Step 6: Estimating EPS

We expect EPS to stand at about $4.60 in 2020.

Step 7: Arriving At Price Estimate

We are valuing Verizon at 12x projected 2020 earnings

