Is Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Verizon Communications (VZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Verizon Communications is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 637 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VZ's full-year earnings has moved 1.14% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that VZ has returned about 3.08% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 17.59% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Verizon Communications is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VZ belongs to the Wireless National industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.06% so far this year, so VZ is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track VZ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.