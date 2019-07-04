Is Verizon Communications (VZ) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Verizon Communications (VZ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Verizon Communications is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 640 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VZ's full-year earnings has moved 1.85% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, VZ has moved about 3.40% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.71%. As we can see, Verizon Communications is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, VZ belongs to the Wireless National industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.28% this year, meaning that VZ is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to VZ as it looks to continue its solid performance.