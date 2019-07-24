Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Veeva Systems (VEEV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Veeva Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 638 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV's full-year earnings has moved 4.16% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, VEEV has gained about 85.55% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.10% on average. This shows that Veeva Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, VEEV belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 87 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.38% so far this year, so VEEV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to VEEV as it looks to continue its solid performance.