Is Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Veeva Systems (VEEV) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Veeva Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 640 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV's full-year earnings has moved 4.34% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that VEEV has returned about 90.38% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.65% on average. This means that Veeva Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, VEEV belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.35% this year, meaning that VEEV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

VEEV will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Free Stock Analysis Report

